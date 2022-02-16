Where are snowpack, reservoir levels after roller coaster snow season?

(ABC4) – A snowy October. A dry November. An extremely snowy December. A dry January.

And, up until Wednesday, a dry February. But experts warn Wednesday’s snow totals won’t make a dent in the below-average snowpack.

“Our snowpack numbers in the various basins have dropped to being 75% of median,” said Monica Traphagan, Lead Meteorologist for National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

That’s important, she says, because for reservoirs to fill back up the snowpack should be above 100% of the median.

“We have some catching up to do, and to get into a really active pattern would be really nice for us,” said Traphagan.

According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources, 95% of Utah’s water supply comes from snowpack.

“Thirty-two of Utah’s largest 45 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity,” according to a recent news release from DNR.

“Overall statewide storage is 53.6% of capacity. This time last year, reservoirs were about 64% of capacity.”

Traphagan says the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting with a higher than normal probability that we will get above-normal precipitation in the next six to 10 days.

“We’d like to see things pick up as we get into the second half of February and move into March. A really nice active storm cycle for us would do a lot of good,” said Traphagan.

