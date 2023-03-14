(Stacker) — Are neighbors in Salt Lake County looking to escape the state when they purchase their next home? Or are they searching in the next town over?

A 2022 report done by the National Association of Realtors showed 96% of homebuyers used online tools when searching for a home in the United States, solidifying online house hunting as essential to the buying process.

Home inventory is sitting at record lows as higher interest rates lock Americans into their existing mortgages and dissuade them from selling. Get a leg up on the competition by scoping out where they’re hunting.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Salt Lake County are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data excludes views within SLC market. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

10. Cache County, UT

View share: 1.58%

Median listing price: $516,950

Listings as of January 2023: 231

Median listing price per square foot: $202

9. Clark County, NV

View share: 1.83%

Median listing price: $439,999

Listings as of January 2023: 8,465

Median listing price per square foot: $248

8. Summit County, UT

View share: 2.19%

Median listing price: $2,050,000

Listings as of January 2023: 490

Median listing price per square foot: $897

6. Ada County, ID (tie)

View share: 2.21%

Median listing price: $559,450

Listings as of January 2023: 1,479

Median listing price per square foot: $274

6. Tooele County, UT (tie)

View share: 2.21%

Median listing price: $529,900

Listings as of January 2023: 265

Median listing price per square foot: $181

5. El Paso County, TX

View share: 2.66%

Median listing price: $293,475

Listings as of January 2023: 1,876

Median listing price per square foot: $157

4. Weber County, UT

View share: 4.28%

Median listing price: $524,450

Listings as of January 2023: 602

Median listing price per square foot: $217

3. Davis County, UT

View share: 5.20%

Median listing price: $547,000

Listings as of January 2023: 574

Median listing price per square foot: $220

2. Washington County, UT

View share: 5.88%

Median listing price: $629,975

Listings as of January 2023: 1,233

Median listing price per square foot: $293

1. Utah County, UT

View share: 7.28%

Median listing price: $564,881

Listings as of January 2023: 1,689

Median listing price per square foot: $212

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1