(Stacker) — Are neighbors in Salt Lake County looking to escape the state when they purchase their next home? Or are they searching in the next town over?
A 2022 report done by the National Association of Realtors showed 96% of homebuyers used online tools when searching for a home in the United States, solidifying online house hunting as essential to the buying process.
Home inventory is sitting at record lows as higher interest rates lock Americans into their existing mortgages and dissuade them from selling. Get a leg up on the competition by scoping out where they’re hunting.
Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Salt Lake County are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data excludes views within SLC market. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.
10. Cache County, UT
- View share: 1.58%
- Median listing price: $516,950
- Listings as of January 2023: 231
- Median listing price per square foot: $202
9. Clark County, NV
- View share: 1.83%
- Median listing price: $439,999
- Listings as of January 2023: 8,465
- Median listing price per square foot: $248
8. Summit County, UT
- View share: 2.19%
- Median listing price: $2,050,000
- Listings as of January 2023: 490
- Median listing price per square foot: $897
6. Ada County, ID (tie)
- View share: 2.21%
- Median listing price: $559,450
- Listings as of January 2023: 1,479
- Median listing price per square foot: $274
6. Tooele County, UT (tie)
- View share: 2.21%
- Median listing price: $529,900
- Listings as of January 2023: 265
- Median listing price per square foot: $181
5. El Paso County, TX
- View share: 2.66%
- Median listing price: $293,475
- Listings as of January 2023: 1,876
- Median listing price per square foot: $157
4. Weber County, UT
- View share: 4.28%
- Median listing price: $524,450
- Listings as of January 2023: 602
- Median listing price per square foot: $217
3. Davis County, UT
- View share: 5.20%
- Median listing price: $547,000
- Listings as of January 2023: 574
- Median listing price per square foot: $220
2. Washington County, UT
- View share: 5.88%
- Median listing price: $629,975
- Listings as of January 2023: 1,233
- Median listing price per square foot: $293
1. Utah County, UT
- View share: 7.28%
- Median listing price: $564,881
- Listings as of January 2023: 1,689
- Median listing price per square foot: $212
This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1