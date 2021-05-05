When will the newest segment of Mountain View Corridor open?

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – It has been two years since crews began construction on Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County. But how long will it be until you can experience the new roadway?

We actually are not far away from the opening of the newest segment of the Mountain View Corridor, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

John Gleason, Public Information Officer for UDOT, says the segment, from 4100 South to S.R. 201, will open early this summer.

Crews are currently working on some of the finishing touches, like completing striping and signage, installing guardrails, crash cushions, and delineation.

But, a current shortage has slowed the process of pouring concrete on the corridor.

Once the section is complete, Mountain View Corridor will provide 21 miles of open roadway and trails from 16000 South/Porter Rockwell Boulevard to S.R. 201 in Salt Lake County.

“When this newest extension of the Mountain View Corridor to S.R. 201 is completed, it will be a much-needed transportation alternative for Utahns that will significantly increase mobility, reduce congestion and improve quality of life.” Gleason tells ABC4. “For everyone’s safety please respect the active construction zone by staying out of both the roadway and trail. We know completing this segment will help Utahns in an incredible way – as this is the first time the Mountain View Corridor will connect to a major east/west freeway when it reaches S.R. 201,” Gleason tells ABC4.

Construction crews are slated to work on 185 projects across Utah this year, with many spanning into the years to come.

Planned improvements range from repaving rural highways to building freeway-style interchanges and widening, repaving, demolishing, and building bridges. UDOT outlines traffic delays that will range from overnight lane restrictions to full road closures with major detours.

Among those projects are three new freeway-style interchanges along Bangerter Highway. This project has closed a portion of 10400 South in South Jordan.

For the latest on the Mountain View Corridor project, and more from UDOT, click here.