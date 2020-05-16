When will playgrounds, skate parks, and pools reopen in Salt Lake County?

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation released a schedule for the reopening of park amenities and facilities as state and local agencies ease restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the State’s Utah Together plan and guidance from the Salt Lake County Health Department, the parks department is moving forward with a phased re-opening of its park amenities and recreation facilities.

“In order to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, each recreation facility will be operated under new modified operating procedures in compliance with current state health guidelines,” according to a statement released by the department Friday.

Current Schedule of Openings

Monday, May 18

Playgrounds, dog parks, pickleball courts, skate parks, open fields, paths and trails will be open with social distancing requirements in cities currently in the “Yellow” status of the Utah Together plan. Restrooms in parks will be open.

Friday, May 22

Wheeler Farm will be open with social distancing requirements in place. The Sunday Farmer’s Market will take place beginning June 7th with modified operations.

Saturday, May 23

Pavilions and athletic fields will be open in cities currently in the “Yellow” status of the Utah Together plan. Amenities will be open for reservations. Groups are required to follow health department guidelines. Restrooms in parks will be open.

Monday, June 1

Select recreation centers will begin opening with modified operations. Openings will be determined based upon staffing, and health order directives related to amenities. Availability of our facilities is contingent upon our response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Updates will be provided as plans are finalized.

Wednesday, July 1

Target date to open Salt Lake County outdoor pools.

All six County-operated golf courses are open and operating under “Yellow” health directive status. All tee-times are reservation and pre-pay only.

The department is still determining appropriate openings for our park splash pads, youth and adult sports programming, childcare, and summer camps. For more information, visit recreation.slco.org.

***As of Friday, May 15, Salt Lake and West Valley cities will remain in the orange or moderate-risk phase in the state’s reopening plan.

