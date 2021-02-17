When should I text 911?

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – When you are unable to call 911, text-to-911 is an alternative to calling in an emergency situation.

Examples of when you can text 911, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, include when you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech impediment, you are experiencing a medical emergency and are unable to speak, it is unsafe to call 911, or if calling could put you at greater risk.

Currently, officials say only text messages in English may be sent.

To make sure that you receive a proper and swift response, officials ask that you include your address or approximate location (if you have it) in the text.



Just like calls to 911, text messages to 911 are routed to the nearest 911 communications/dispatch centers, 24 hours/day, 365 days/year, according to officials.

If you accidentally text 911, be sure to text that detail and quickly reply to follow-up questions so dispatchers can ensure you’re safe.

Officials added that if for some reason, text-to-911 is not available, you will receive a text reply with an explanation and instructions on the next steps.

Officials emphasized that Text-to-911 requires a mobile phone number with a wireless carrier that provides texting services.