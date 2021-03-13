When is 2021 ski season over? Closing dates for Utah Ski resorts

UTAH (ABC4) – As the weather warms up, snow is melting away and ski resorts are getting ready to close up shop.
April typically marks the cut-off for a majority of Utah Ski resorts but most falter to varying dates and it may seem confusing to really know which resort is truly open. So here is the list of final ski days for the rest of Utah’s resorts:
Alta: April 18, 2021, plus ‘bonus’ weekend April 23-25
Beaver: April 4, 2021
Brian Head: April 18, 2021
Brighton: April 18, 2021
Cherry Peak: to be announced
Deer Valley: April 11, 2021
Eagle Point: April 4, 2021
Nordic Valley: March 28, 2021
Park City Mountain: April 11, 2021
Powder Mountain: April 11, 2021
Snowbasin: April 11, 2021
Snowbird: to be announced
Solitude: April 18, 2021
Sundance: April 4, 2021
Woodward Park City: April 18, 2021
Back in 2020 due to the pandemic, Utah Ski resorts were forced to close early but as COVID-19 numbers declined and restrictions loosened up, they managed to return for this winter season with added precautions.