Utah, (ABC4) — While local leaders have said Utah’s response to the floods so far has been a success, some homeowners feel differently, saying they’ve lost everything and need help.

Governor Spencer Cox issued an emergency declaration, some said they had hoped they would receive FEMA funding to cover flood damage. However, that may not be the case.

According to Utah’s Division of Emergency Management, in order for homeowners to qualify for this type of funding, the President of the United States would have to issue an emergency declaration for the state. In order for that to happen, the flooding would have to be much more widespread. Even if the president issued a state of emergency, it’s no guarantee you would receive assistance.

Once the President issues an emergency declaration, FEMA can provide two types of funding: a public assistance grant and an individual assistance grant.

A public assistance grant would assist the community with flooding damages, and an individual assistance grant would go toward damage done to a home.

However, the Division of Emergency Management warns there are restrictions. This type of grant is not designed to restore your home to its original condition. This money is to make a home livable or provide temporary housing.

For this reason, experts are once again reminding everyone homeowners’ and renters’ insurance does not cover flood damage and depending on the policy you purchase, it can take up to 30 days for flood insurance to activate.