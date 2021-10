When do Utah’s ski resorts open for the 2021-22 season?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While technically many of us are still celebrating spooky season – Halloween is less than two weeks away – some Utahns are getting ready for a different season.

Throughout Utah, snowflakes have started falling. The snow in the Salt Lake City area was even visible from space, courtesy of this view from the International Space Station. Snow falling in Utah can only mean one thing – it is nearly ski season.

Utah, known for having the greatest snow on earth, has 14 ski resorts. Here is a look at the anticipated opening dates for each resort for the 2021-22 season, courtesy of Ski Utah.

Alta Ski Area: November 20

Beaver Mountain: TBA

Brian Head Resort: November 19

Brighton Resort: TBA

Cherry Peak Resort: TBA

Deer Valley Resort: December 4

Eagle Point Resort: December 17

Nordic Valley: TBA

Park City Mountain: November 19

Powder Mountain: TBA

Snowbasin Resort: November 24

Snowbird: December 1

Solitude Mountain Resort: November 19

Sundance Mountain Resort: December 10

Woodward Park City: November 19

Before you head into the mountains, be sure to check Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast for what to expect.