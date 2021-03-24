What’s next in the Dixie State University name change?

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A bill to change the name of Dixie State University, in southern Utah, has been signed into law.

The bill, House Bill 278, passed in a 26-3 vote and was signed by Governor Cox on March 16, 2021.

Now that the bill has been signed, what’s next in the name-changing process?

Jyl Hall, Public Relations Director for Dixie State University tells ABC4 the university is working to put together a “Name Recommendation Committee.”

Hall says the Utah Legislature asked the board of trustees executive committee to put the naming committee together. Since the bill has been passed, Hall says the university has been working to put together the naming committee of invited members.

She says once the committee is put in place they will hire a 3rd party to conduct a survey to decide on possible names for the school.

The committee will conduct town hall meetings and focus groups to decide on a permanent name, Hall shares with ABC4.

The Name Recommendation Committee will come up with its own process when it comes to renaming the university. The process will “definitely will involve the community,” Hall adds.

“Isn’t a popularity contest,” Hall says. She says it about looking at all the factors to protect students, faculty, and alumni.

Photo: Dixie State University

The biggest motivating factor, Hall shares, is to protect students and remove any barriers when they are applying for jobs and graduate schools.

The university wants “to give them a name they are proud of,” Halls shares with ABC4.

The deadline for name submissions stated by the legislature is November 1, 2021.

The push for the bill came from the connotations associated with the word ‘Dixie’ and the school receiving many years of controversial comments. During the time the bill was in the legislative session, Dixie State University students gathered at the steps of the Utah Capitol – and a few in opposition to the change – to call on senators to hear the bill.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will follow the story and share updated as they become available.