What’s next for Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Park? You can help decide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City wants your input on the future of its largest downtown park.

Pioneer Park, spanning 10 acres, has served as a gathering place for Native American tribes and pioneers in the past. Today, it’s mostly known for hosting Salt Lake City Farmer’s Markets and concerts.

More recently, it was also the site of an officer-involved shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead.

In 2019, the Salt Lake City Council made new funding for improvements to Pioneer Park available. Now, two years later, SLC Public Lands has launched the Pioneer Park – Your Downtown Park process to engage the public in helping to define its future vision.

The City’s Parks Division says it believes Pioneer Park should play an integral role in the lives of those who live, work, and visit downtown Salt Lake City through vibrant programs and offerings.

On June 25, the Pioneer Park – Your Downtown Park team will launch a survey. Additionally, a field day and movie night will be held on June 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m, co-hosted by the Utah Film Center.

You are invited to participate in field games, a pickleball clinic, and a soccer demo with players from the University of Utah Women’s Soccer team. You can also check out food trucks and watch “Bend It Like Beckham” on the great lawn.

Salt Lake City Parks Director Lee Bollwinkel will share a brief history of the project and then participants can take the survey in real-time before the movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

You can find the survey, which will be open from Friday, June 25, to Wednesday, July 21, on the project’s website. The survey will also be available in person at the Saturday Downtown Farmer’s Market and Food Truck League on select dates through July 14.