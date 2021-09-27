What’s next for Mountain View Corridor?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Funding has been received for the next phase of the Mountain View Corridor project. Construction is not expected to start for another two years though, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Since the early 2000s, UDOT has been working on the Mountain View Corridor, with the first section opening in September 2011. Ten years later, Mountain View Corridor now includes 21 miles of open roadway and trails from 16000 South/Porter Rockwell Boulevard to SR-201. The newest segment from 4100 South to SR-201 opened in June.

UDOT says they have now received funding to start the next phase of the Mountain View Corridor project. This will connect Porter Rockwell Boulevard to 2100 North in Lehi. Construction is planned for late 2023/early 2024. Additionally, UDOT shared the below image of what else is planned for the future transportation plans in northwest Utah County.

Future transportation plans in northwest Utah County, including the newest segment of Mountain View Corridor. (Utah Department of Transportation)

In addition to the newest segment of Mountain View Corridor, UDOT shows an environmental study will evaluate a proposed Mountain View Corridor extension from SR-73 to Redwood Road south of Saratoga Springs.

According to UDOT, ongoing activities with Mountain View Corridor include construction on the property between 4100 South to 2700 South.