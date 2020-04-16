What’s next for high school seniors?

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Graduation is a time many seniors look forward to, as it’s the closure of one life chapter, and onto the next. But for seniors throughout the state, their graduation may be different due to COVID-19.

Because of COVID-19’s threat to the public, schools are now out for the remainder of the year and school officials are preparing to celebrate 2020 graduates in a different way than ever before.

“Our PTC has been working to do a cap and gown parade that we would do around like the regular graduation,” said principal Jamie Kent, of Box Elder High School. “And then our backup plan is to hold some kind of ceremony either later if we can’t do it on our original date.”

Kent says – like many schools – the Northern Utah school is holding off on making a final decision until May.

“We just don’t want to make a decision too soon and then be able to do something that we wanted to do originally,” Kent.

While uncertainty looms in decisions ahead, some seniors tell ABC4 News how they feel about the potential changes.

“It sucks, but it’s like, it’s not your fault that all of this is just gone, but like, you can’t do anything about it,” said Chelsea Pett, a BEHS senior.

“I realize that there’s more to life than just high school and graduation, so you just kinda have to look to the next thing and keep moving forward,” said Clay Mortensen, BEHS SBO president.

“Even though I don’t get to walk at graduation, I will at least be able to graduate, I’ll be able to move on with my life,” said Blair Bennion, a BEHS senior.

“It’s definitely different, mixed emotions,” said Leesy Davies, a BEHS senior. “We’re trying to make the best out of the situation, I guess.”

Graduation for BEHS seniors is slated for May 26th and the school will notify parents and students of any changes.

“We really love our seniors of 2020 and they’ve already been missing it so much that we want to do the best thing possible that we can for them,” said Kent.

