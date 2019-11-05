What you need to know about new curbside recycling guidelines adopted by 5 cities in Salt Lake County

Five Utah cities that represent the Trans-Jordan Landfill have chosen to adopt new curbside recycling guidelines.

The new guidelines involve only placing the “Big 3” in curbside recycling bins. These items include corrugated cardboard, aluminum, and steel food containers, and plastic bottles and jugs with necks, according to Trans-Jordan Landfill Community Education and Outreach Coordinator, Jill Fletcher.

“…we feel like the Big 3 is a good way to bring us back to the basics of the things that can be recycled,” Fletcher said. “We want to be honest and upfront about the things that are being recycled, and hopefully it will help the cities cut down on their operation costs.”

Courtesy: Trans-Jordan Landfill

However, the “Big 3” are not set in stone says Fletcher.

“As markets open up locally and nationally, then we’ll be happy to add to the list to make recycling more successful here in Utah,” she said.

According to Trans-Jordan Landfill’s website, there’s an explanation for the focus on the Big 3. China previously accepted a large portion of the United State’s recycled materials. However, due to high contamination from the materials, China banned the import of post-consumer plastic and mixed paper through the National Sword campaign.

Since there is no longer a market for those materials in China, “that has forced us to find local markets and national markets for the products that we were putting in our recyclable bin,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said items like paper, magazines, cereal boxes, newsprint, and junk mail will no longer be accepted in the bins in the five participating cities, which include West Jordan, South Jordan, Midvale, Murray, and Draper. Other cities in the valley are not changing their recycling guidelines.

However, residents can still recycle paper at allocated drop-off areas at local elementary schools.

“The change in the recycling list isn’t to discourage people from recycling, but its to recycle the things that can be recycled, and we are encouraging people to still recycle paper,” Fletcher said. “There are drop-off areas throughout the cities where you can take your paper, and it gets recycled here locally into insulation.”

She said residents can find a full list of paper drop-off locations on Trans-Jordan Landfill’s website and individual city websites.

For the time being, other cities that represent the Trans-Jordan Landfill, Sandy and Riverton, have decided to stick to their current recycling programs, though they may choose to adopt these guidelines in the future. Details about recycling in those areas can be found on city websites.

When it comes to recycling, the common perception is the more, the better. However, this isn’t always realistically the case.

“In the past we’ve had the mindset that the more we recycle, the better, and now we are realizing that that’s actually causing a lot of contamination, and bringing it back to the big three helps us only recycle the items that are recyclable and have a market value in our recycling system,” she said.

For example, once paper has been mixed with other recyclable materials, it gets dirty and can’t get turned back into paper says Fletcher.

“The MRFS (material recovery facilities) are having a hard time finding a place to send those,” she said. “If we separate it out in a single stream situation, where we take it to a drop-off center, it remains clean and dry and then it is recyclable.”

However, it’s important to remember that recycling is the secondary goal in taking care of the environment. The main goal is to avoid creating waste in the first place.

“The main focus is to try to reduce the amount of garbage that we generate and try to stay away from disposable items and rethink the way that we purchase things, and that way, we’ll reduce the amount of waste we bring into our homes.”

