What we know about the person of interest in Mackenzie Lueck’s disappearance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A homeowner is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck.

Wednesday, Salt Lake City police executed several search warrants at a home in Fairpark near 500 North and 1000 West. Police could be seen taking bags of evidence but would not divulge what they found on the property.

Lueck, 23, has been missing now for nearly 10 days after she arrived at the Salt Lake City International. A Lyft driver took her to a park in North Salt Lake, and she has not been seen since.

23-year-old University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. Mackenzie is enrolled part-time as a senior at the U, and is majoring in kinesiology and pre-nursing and minoring in health.

“I want to say that no arrests have been made however, the owner of the residence where we served the warrant last night is a person of interest, said Chief Mike Brown.

ABC4 news has learned the identity of the homeowner but will not release the name until police make it official.

Tom Camomile lives next door to the person of interest and watched police Wednesday night.

“They were digging,” Camomile said. “I know they hauled away evidence what that was I have no idea.”

From a vantage point in his backyard he pointed to where police were digging in the backyard. It was near the home. Camomile said police didn’t dig very deep.

He was quite surprised that his neighbor was being considered a person of interest.

“I wouldn’t take him for that, but you never really know who, what or why,” he said.

He said police were told that his neighbor did rent a room in his basement. Camomile said his neighbor made it available to bring in more income. In fact, the homeowner posted the property on a national rental site called Airbnb.

“It’s a nightly BnB,” he said. “For the most part, I see some staying a little bit longer.”

The homeowner is a 31-year-old working in a professional job in Salt Lake City. He has no criminal history other than traffic tickets, a divorce, and eviction.

That eviction happened three years ago at a North Salt Lake apartment.

It’s across the street from the same park where police said Lueck was dropped off by a Lyft driver.

“But I would be surprised if he’s involved,” said Camomile. “If I were to say yes or no, I would say absolutely not.”

