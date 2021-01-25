What was that loud ‘boom’ you just heard?

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, the F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, performs the “High Speed Pass” during the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake airshow July 4, 2020, Cedar Creek Lake, Texas. The Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake air show was the first public performance for the F-35 Demonstration Team since their rebasing from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 NEWS) – Did you hear it? ABC4 received multiple reports of loud booms and shaking heard and felt throughout Davis, Utah, Salt Lake Counties.

Well try not to worry, Hill Airforce Base tweeted on Sunday evening saying, “Starting tomorrow, we’ll be flying later in the evening at @HAFB, with last landings between 9-9:30 p.m until Friday. Not truly late, like the summertime, just a heads up. Here’s a video on why we need to train at night.”

In a Twitter video, officials with Hill Force Base went into detail on why it is beneficial for their pilots to train at night.

“Our mission with the F-35s involves deploying the aircraft quickly to anywhere in the world and then being ready to deploy those aircrafts in combat very soon after we arrive in theater,” F-35 pilot Lt. Col Yosef Morris said. “And so that mission may require us to fly at night, and as a matter of fact, the way the aircraft was designed, and many of the missions that we do, we prefer to fly at night in actual combat because it makes us harder to see,” Lt. Col. Morris added.

This isn’t the first time that the F-35 testing caused everyone to panic for a moment. A “sonic boom” was reported after aerial combat training was conducted at Hill Air Force Base in October of last year.