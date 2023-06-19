SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The summer firework season is just around the corner, meaning parking lot tents and retailers will soon start stocking up on all your Fourth of July and Pioneer Day firework needs.

Utahns can begin buying fireworks within the state starting on Saturday, June 24. According to the Unified Fire Authority, aerial fireworks are legal in Utah in 2023, so long as they travel 150 feet into the air before exploding and weather conditions allow for a safe launch.

But once you have your fireworks, you’ll have to hold off a little longer before you’re allowed to set them off.

There are very specific windows for when you’re allowed to light fireworks in Utah. Fireworks are allowed two days before and one day after the July 4 and July 24 holidays. This means the first window that celebrates the Fourth of July begins on Sunday, July 2, and ends on Wednesday, July 5. The Pioneer Day celebration for fireworks starts on Saturday, July 22, and ends Tuesday, July 25.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During these windows, fireworks can be lit anytime between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with the exception of July 4 and July 24, when fireworks can go off as late as midnight.

Some areas may be at more risk for fire hazards, and cities could prohibit fireworks for safety. The Unified Fire Authority has a map that highlights areas where fireworks aren’t allowed throughout Salt Lake County. If you’re unsure where you may be allowed to safely light fireworks, check with your local city officials and law enforcement.

Setting off fireworks outside of the allowed dates and times or in an area where lighting fireworks aren’t allowed could come with a hefty $1,000 fine.