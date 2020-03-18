How to stay safe when an earthquake happens again

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In wake of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake and the 4.6 aftershock that hit Magna and surrounding areas early Wednesday morning, people may be already prepping for when the next earthquake hits. So what should you do when an earthquake happens again? The United States Geological Survey and Be Ready Utah gives some tips for any situation you may find yourself in during an earthquake:

If you are driving:

If you are driving, carefully stop. Move your car out of the way of traffic as much as you can. Do not stop on or under a bridge, overpass, trees, lights posts, power lines, or signs. Stay inside your car until the shaking stops. If you resume to drive, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen debris and bumps in the road.

If you are in bed:

When an earthquake occurs and you are in bed, stay in bed and cover your head!

Let's all take this "wake up call" to review what to do in an #earthquake: DROP, COVER, and HOLD ON. If you are in bed, STAY IN BED and COVER YOUR HEAD. More info here: https://t.co/VT5NJIUJFP https://t.co/oo5XEK7aRc pic.twitter.com/fMCHi3zG8o — Be Ready Utah (@BeReadyUtah) March 18, 2020

If you are inside:

If you are inside, stay there! Get under a desk or table and hang onto it!

The drill is the same wherever you are. DROP, COVER, and HOLD ON. See here for more info: https://t.co/alRVngB51h https://t.co/F7kOOqkinI pic.twitter.com/ZXOFQN2BG4 — Be Ready Utah (@BeReadyUtah) March 18, 2020

You can also move to a hallway or against an inside wall during an earthquake. When indoors, stay clear of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. It’s recommended that you stay out of the kitchen where things can fall on you. When inside, stay inside.

This is why you don’t run outside in an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/viF8h3LND7 — Harrison Beckett (@TheFrogKing17) March 18, 2020

Do not run downstairs or rush outside while the building is still shaking. If you do so, you run the risk of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling debris.

If you are outside:

If you are outside during an earthquake, get into the open. You should stay away from buildings, power lines, chimneys and anything else that might fall on you.

If you are in a mountainous area:

If you are in the mountains when a quake hits, watch for falling rocks, landslides, trees and other debris.

What others are clicking on: