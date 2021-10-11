What to do if your Southwest flight is cancelled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Frustrated customers are continuing to deal with delays and cancelations because of compounded issues with Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines saw another 360 flights canceled with more than 1,000 delays Monday.

One of the cancellations was at the Salt Lake City International Airport, with many more under a delay.

Southwest Airlines at Salt Lake City International Airport

Since Friday, the airline has seen more than 2,000 flights impacted, and customers are concerned.

“Yes, I was worried, and then about 2:30 p.m. I received a text from Southwest saying my flight was delayed, and then at 3 p.m. another text saying my flight was delayed, but it’s still going out tonight,” says Rebecca Hulstine, who’s flying Southwest.

Rebecca and her daughter Abigail Hulstine are flying back to Santa Barbra after a quick visit to Salt Lake.

“It’s very interesting that they stopped most of their flights and they like delayed them,” says Abigail Hulstine.

The disruptions began after the union for the Southwest pilots asked a federal court to block the vaccine mandate, and officials say there was no authorization for pilots to call out sick.

Southwest Airlines Staff

“If it is about a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate then I support Southwest,” Rebecca Hulstine adds.

“The situation with Southwest is one of the reasons why we always encourage travelers to work with a trusted travel agent,” says Aldo Vazquez with AAA Utah.

Vazquez says working with trusted agents is beneficial because they know the ins and outs of the industry.

His other suggestion is to do your best with the airlines, but pack your patience because their representatives may be busy dealing with the crisis at hand.

Something Vazquez says could happen again with holiday travel around the corner.

“The United States Department of Transportation has directed airlines to provide a prompt refund for travelers for flights to and from within the United States when the airline cancels their flights or when they make significant schedule changes and the passenger chooses not to accept that alternative offer that was presented by the carrier,” he says. “Many airlines are also offering flexible rebooking policies and they are also allowing passengers to change their flights without any fees or penalties for a limited amount of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

One airport spokesperson at SLC Airport tells ABC4 everything looks to be on time for Tuesday morning, but there may be a couple more delays throughout the day.