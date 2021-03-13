What to do for Saint Patrick’s Day in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Saint Patrick’s Day is around the corner and it is time to celebrate! Here are a couple of events happening this week to have you feeling the luck of the Irish!

4th West Fest 📍Mountain West Hard Cider 425 N 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT Date: March 13 Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. This Saint Patrick’s Day party is for anyone 21 or older. Masks are required and it costs $5 to enter. Officials say this event will feature live music, food trucks, local cider and local beers. For more information click here.

St. Patty’s BBQ and Shenanigans 📍8533 south Johnson Way Cir, Sandy, UT Date: March 13 Time: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. This event will kick off the show with a fun BBQ, outdoor games, and a raffle. Event organizers are asking everyone bring their own chair. Donations are welcome. If you have questions please call Firefly @ 387-770-9439



St. Patrick’s Day Kids Cooking Camp 📍 1867 E. Skyline Drive South Ogden, UT Date: March 13 Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

“Send us your kiddos for a fun cooking camp where we’ll be making Leprechaun Pasta, Irish Floats, and St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes,” writes Spoon and Spatula cooking school. “Class fee is $40. Additionally, you may purchase a pasta maker at the time of enrollment for $25 so your kiddos can keep practicing their pasta making skills at home!”

St Patrick’s Day Party – The CDC Version 📍1488 State St, Salt Lake City, UT Date: March 17 Time: 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m

This event features live music, Irish food, Irish whiskey, and Irish Beer. For more information click here.

St. Paddy’s Train 📍450 South 600 West Heber City, Utah Date: March 19 Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Get your Irish on for this fun and family-friendly St. Paddy’s Train! According to their website this train journey takes you on board to enjoy live music, singing, fun, games, and Lucky Charms cereal. Not only that but this event will also introduce a very special guest, so make sure to have your camera ready when you spot him!

Teen Space: Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt 📍45 south Main St, Springville, UT 84663 Date: March 16 & 18 Time: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This free and family friendly event is located in Springville Utah and hosted by the Springville Public Library. Public officials are inviting children grades 7-12 to participate in a Gold Rush scavenger hunt for Saint Patrick’s day.