What retailers, restaurants should come to SLC airport?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Retailers and restaurants are invited to apply for spaces in Salt Lake City’s airport as The New SLC Phase 2 gets underway.

The Salt Lake City International Airport says restaurants and retailers can now submit a proposal under the public procurement process. According to the airport, The New SLC Phase 2 includes the 22 gate extension of Concourse A with the first four Delta gates opening in spring of 2023. In the fall of 2023, an additional 18 Delta gates will open.

If you are interested in having your business in The New SLC Phase 2, you are invited to fill out a Request for Proposal found on Salt Lake City’s purchasing webpage: slcgov.com/purchasing. The deadline for proposals is January 21, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Within Phase 2 are 19 retail and restaurants spaces are available, totaling 23,873 sq. ft. Twelve food and beverage locations are planned, including two full-service restaurants with alcohol service, a globally-recognized fast-food hamburger chain, and two dedicated coffee concepts. Seven specialty retail, news and gift, and service locations are also part of the Phase 2 extension.

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports is looking for a mix of local, regional, and national brands. Other considerations the department will consider include pricing, hours of operation, and service standards. After proposals are received, an SLCDA selection committee will review the proposals to determine if the submissions meet the minimum requirements before ranking them and meeting with top-ranked firms.

Businesses at Salt Lake City International is a city-owned facility largely regulated by the federal government.

The airport marked a major milestone in the construction of Phase 2 with the last steel beams being raised atop Concourse A earlier this month. See photos and videos from the topping-out ceremony here. Other parts of Concourse A include the construction of the Central Tunnel connecting to Concourse B, a specially commissioned art installation called “The River Tunnel” by Northern California artist Gordon Huether, and the placement of the iconic World Map.

Salt Lake City International Airport was recently ranked one of the worst airports to have a layover in.