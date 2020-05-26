‘What really matters’: Utahns commemorate Memorial Day with a ceremony in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – While we tend to associate Memorial Day with the kickoff of summer, the real meaning of the holiday is honoring our fallen service members. On Monday, hundreds of Utahns at a remembrance event in West Jordan made sure they are not forgotten.

With the Utah Pipe Band providing a somber soundtrack, a masked Lt. Governor Spencer Cox placed a wreath in front of the Veteran’s Monument at Memorial Redwood Gardens.

“To be able to get out and have people out safely honoring those who have passed on before. It’s just an emotional day,” Lt. Governor Cox said.

RELATED: Memorial Day: Why we remember

Even the looming threat of coronavirus didn’t stop relatives from visiting their loved ones’ graves for their annual tradition.

“It’s such an important day especially with everything that we’re going through now,” the Lt. Governor told ABC4 News. “It’s an opportunity for us to remember those who sacrificed so much to give us the freedoms we enjoy and this incredible country in which we live.”

Seliuvaia Afalava’s husband served in the U.S. Army for twelve years. Now she spends every Memorial Day in her lawn chair at his grave site.

“Those soldiers they die, some of them they pass away because they fight for our freedom,” she said. “We are proud to be American citizens because those servicemen they are the front line of America to protect our country.”

RELATED: What is the meaning of Memorial Day?

“You know usually Memorial Day we’re having parties and barbecues and that’s still happening,” Lt. Governor Cox said. “But I think that this year with the turmoil, it’s a chance to reflect on what really matters and especially those who have given everything to give us what we enjoy today.”

This annual ceremony was a little different this year. Seats at the ceremony were spaced six feet apart and attendees were encouraged to listen to the bagpipe concert from a safe distance.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: