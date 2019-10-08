What parents can do to protect kids from child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – One in five children will experience child sexual abuse before the age of 18. One child is too many.

Positive Parenting

1) Talk with children using anatomically correct terms for body parts

2) Ask children to trust their feelings and any time they feel uncomfortable with someone for any reason, to let a trusted adult know.

3) Help them understand their bodies belong to them and they have the right to say no.

4) Create a safety plan. Parents, trust your own intuition. If something feels off, put a safety plan in to place.

5) Have difficult conversations with other adults when you see behavior that raises a red flag.

What Can I Do?

Preventing abuse is up to all of us whether we have children or not. Call your school or go online to request a PCAU visit to your school. Take free online tutorial.

Barn Party for Prevention

On October 25 there will be a celebration for prevention. It will be held at the Grand Building at the Utah State Fair Park. For more details or to donate, please go to pcautah.org. One hundred percent of the funds go to our education program.

Visit HowToPreventAbuse.org for free online tutorial.

