What it’s like serving as Salt Lake County Mayor during the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County is home to more than one million people and county Mayor Jenny Wilson shares with ABC4 News what it’s like to be mayor during this pandemic.

“I’ve had to let go some of the politics in this,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of angry people reaching out, there’s also people cheering on the decisions the county’s made.”

Wilson said it’s people over politics and every decision made is backed by data and communication with officials about the best form of response.

“My challenge has really been, how do we get the team working around COVID-19 in the right lane,” Wilson said. “And how do we get the right resources quickly that are needed?”

Wilson said her responsibility as mayor has a weight to it but recognizes every person does too.

And she said through data, it’s been clear to her how she can best serve the county.

“And really, this is about executing on what we know we need to do as a county that has a population of 1.2 million people,” Wilson said. “We have homeless people who’ve tested positive, keeping them safe, finding ways to support our businesses.”

While serving as mayor during this pandemic isn’t always easy, Wilson said it’s rewarding to see people come together.

“When I look back at this, I will have a lot of good memories about our community identity. Who we are, how we as a community do rally and do what’s right, and that’s why today, I think I’m more optimistic than not, even though we are seeing hard times,” Wilson said.

