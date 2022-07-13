UTAH (ABC4) – According to an analysis of 36 years worth of weather data, it’s been revealed that July 22 will be Utah’s most “perfect day of the year.”

Family Destinations Guide carried out an extensive study of weather data across the nation to discover the exact day of the year that each state is expected to experience the most ideal forecast.

Factors that were taken into consideration include the date with the most predicted sunshine, the date with the best temperature, and the longest day of the year.

The study found that July 22 will be Utah’s most “perfect day of the year.” The date is decided by averaging the date with the most predicted sunshine–June 29, the date with the best temperature–September 15, and the longest day of the year–June 21.

It’s important to note that individual states will experience a different most “perfect day of the year.” Family Destinations states that Arizona’s most perfect day will fall on August 4, while Hawaii’s will be August 24.

To view an interactive map of the most “perfect day of the year” by every state, click here.