UTAH (ABC4) – College football is here and although Utah teams are on the road, it is officially tailgating season.

Before the kickoff, it is all about tailgating.

From flags, televisions, cornhole and smokers to ice chests loaded with your favorite beverages the party before the game sets to tone for the college football atmosphere.

Thousands of fans are set to begin the season on September 3, National Tailgating Day, so what are Utah’s favorite tailgating eats?

According to a study from Sam’s Club, burgers to the list with 68%. Rounding out the list of meat is ribs with 18% and wings with 12%.

The study also found Utahns’ favorite side is chips and dip with 55% of tailgaters saying it’s the perfect game-time classic. Twenty-nine percent share small apps and 13% prefer a desert.