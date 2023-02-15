UTAH (ABC4) — According to a new study, unlike the majority of the U.S. whose most searched movie is Titanic, people in Utah favor West Side Story more than any other when it comes to “tearjerker movies.”

Utah residents’ most googled sad romance movie is West Side Story (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg. Utah was the only state where West Side Story was the most googled in this study.

The study, completed by Century Link Quote, compiled a list of 64 popular sad movies using Teen Vogue, Glamour and IMDB keyword search. The study then narrowed down the list to 12 movies by looking at the total search volume in the previous year. After that, Century Link used Google Trends to find which one was most popular in each state.

In 23 States, Titanic (1997) directed by James Cameron was the most googled movie. According to screen daily, Titanic has made over $2.2 billion box office, and was just re-released for its 25th anniversary in theaters on Feb. 8, and is still running in select theaters in Utah. The only other state in the West that googled Titanic the most, was Nevada.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second most popular film was My Girl (1991) directed by Howard Zieff and starring Anna Maria Chlumsky. In the West, this was not as popular; no states in the West googled My Girl the most.

The most popular movies in the West, according to this data were Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), A Star is Born (2018), 500 Days of Summer (2009), Ghost (1990), Brokeback Mountain (2005), and La La Land (2016.)

For more information on what other states’ most googled sad romance is, check out the graphics below.