What is the Snow Moon and will you be able to see it?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A snow moon is rising and will be full on February 27 at 1:17 P.M. local time. With a storm approaching, will Utahns be able to see the celestial event?

We asked ABC4 Meteorologist Adam Carroll and he said “Due to our impending winter storm in Northern & portions of Central Utah tonight, our chances to catch the Snow Moon are low. However, if you live in Southern Utah, you have greater than a 50% chance of it being visible in the sky.”

What is a snow moon?

The Snow Moon is the full moon in February and generally symbolizes the coming of spring. The moon is also called the Storm and Hunger Moon.

There are other names for February’s full moon across the cultures of the world.

According to NASA, The Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American Moon names for each month of the year. The tribes of the Northeastern United States called it Snow Moon, or Storm moon, due to the heavy snows that fall this time of year.

NASA says the moon is also called the Purim Moon. This one is biblical. Purim marks the deliverance of the Jewish people from a royal death decree as told in the Book of Esther.

Full Moons mark the middle of a lunar month.

If you see the moon it could appear particularly bright. Especially along the rising and setting horizon. This is part of the Moon Illusion in the sky. Our eyes are tricked and the moon seems larger and brighter in the sky.

It’s part of the way our brains process information.

If you photograph the moon at night you will see it’s the same size all the way through it’s arc.

NASA reports about the illusion “Even though we’ve been observing it for thousands of years, there’s still not a satisfying scientific explanation for exactly why we see it.”

With clouds and storms if you see the full moon you will notice it appears by the constellation Gemini.

Enjoy the Snow Moon it is the last full moon of winter, the next one you see we will officially be in spring, and that’s called the Worm moon.