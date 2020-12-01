What is Giving Tuesday?

UTAH (ABC4) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known in the United States as GivingTuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday; a day dedicated to building the world up through the power of generosity.

The end of the year often calls for shopping sprees and gift exchanges. Over the years, some of the focus has shifted to a different type of giving: the importance of charitable donations.

According to GivingTuesday.org, “GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as an idea; a day that would encourage people to do good great and small. Over the years, it has grown into a global movement with hundreds of millions of participants.

GivingTuesday was founded by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. In July 2019, it became its own organization, led by GivingTuesday co-founder, Asha Curran, as its CEO.

The organization is sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PayPal, Ford, and the Ford Foundation, along with many others.

“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give,” as stated on GivingTuesday.org. “Our mission is to build a more just and generous world.”

Each year, nonprofits, small businesses, corporations, schools, and faith-based organizations all over the world celebrate the global day of giving.

Anyone looking to participate is welcome. Due to the unique circumstance of the pandemic giving might look different this year. No act or donation is too big or small. Share kindness with your community, share your voice, donate to a local charity, or share on social media.

There are currently over 225 GivingTuesday Communities being organized in the United States.

In Utah, Love Utah Give Utah, with Volunteers of America is a GivingTuesday community.

Volunteers of America, Utah is a human services nonprofit organization with more than 150 paid staff who serve more than 10,000 people across the state each year.

Love Utah Give Utah invites Utahns to join them this GivingTuesday in providing hope to your community members who need kindness. “Help us make this the most impactful Giving Tuesday yet,” as stated on the Love Utah Give Utah website. Participation will support the Wasatch Front community members experiencing homelessness, addiction, or struggling with mental illness.

Looking to get involved? Find GivingTuesday in your country or community.