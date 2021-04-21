What hunters should know about the 2021 Utah spring turkey hunts

If you’d like to hunt turkeys on limited-entry units in Utah next spring, you need to submit your application by Dec. 27.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s spring general-season turkey hunts are about to get underway.

For those who like the idea of harvesting their own delicious bird, it’s not too late to buy a permit and research an area to hunt.

Officials say Utah’s youth turkey hunt runs from April 30 to May 2, and the spring general-season turkey hunt runs from May 3 through May 31. The limited-entry hunt began April 10 and is set to end April 29.

Here’s what hunters should know about the upcoming general season and youth hunts, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Utah’s turkey population is trending upward. There are reportedly two turkey subspecies that live in Utah, including the Rio Grande and Merriam’s. There are currently between 25,000 to 35,000 wild turkeys throughout the state.

“Harsh winters are really hard on turkeys, so the mild winter we have had this year will have resulted in less winter kill,” says DWR Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley. “Other good news for hunters is that the mild winter also allows the turkeys to stay in public areas longer, and hopefully has kept them from moving into residential areas in search of food. The populations have been trending slightly upward in the last five years. If we don’t get a lot of cold weather while the chicks are young this spring — and if there are enough habitat areas with water, flowering plants, and insects available — I foresee a good production year for turkeys.”

Where can you go to hunt?

The turkey population in central Utah is doing quite well despite the drought last year, according to officials. However, some birds in the area are in poor body condition.

For hunters targeting central Utah, some good areas to find turkeys include Payson Canyon, Spanish Fork Canyon, the Grindstone Ridge area, and benches around Utah Valley.

Officials say turkey numbers seem to be a little lower in southern Utah this year. Hunters are asked to look for birds in river corridor areas and their adjacent habitats.

“Locating cottonwood trees may help you find turkeys in the area,” says Talley.

Turkey numbers in the northeastern region have decreased a little from previous years, most likely due to the severe drought conditions in Utah over the past couple of years.

Hunters are asked to target the corridors along the Duchesne River, the Green River, and the Ashley Creek drainage, which should all be good areas to hunt turkeys this year.

Lower agricultural areas should also have good turkey hunting, but many of these areas are private property, so officials say hunters will need to get written permission from landowners before hunting.

There are also pockets of turkeys throughout much of the Book Cliffs and in the middle and lower areas of several major drainages across the northern and southern slopes of the Uinta Mountains.

In northern Utah, officials say many turkeys can be found on private property around Morgan, Croydon, Huntsville, Eden, and Mountain Green, but hunters must get written permission from the landowner to hunt on private properties.

Turkeys can also be found on public land in Cache Valley, including Blacksmith Fork Canyon, the Richmond Wildlife Management Area (along Cherry Creek), the Wellsville Range above Wellsville and Mendon, and walk-in access areas around Clarkston.

In Box Elder County, there are turkeys on the Raft River Mountains near Clear Creek, One Mile Creek, Johnson Creek, and Wildcat Creek.

Officials say turkey numbers should be better than last year in southeastern Utah. They say hunters can find Merriam’s turkeys in the La Sal and Abajo mountains.

Popular areas to find Rio Grande turkeys in this part of the state include along the Colorado and Green rivers, as well as many of their tributaries such as the San Rafael River, Price River, Range Creek, Gordon Creek, Huntington Creek, Ferron Creek, and drainages along the Book Cliffs.

Hunters are asked to be aware that many areas along these waterways are private land, and they must get written permission from the landowner before hunting.

“There is also an area along the Fremont River near Caineville that has an abundance of turkeys, many of which can be found in two walk-in access areas,” says Talley.

What are some hunting tips?

The DWR gave general tips for hunting during this season.

They say Rio Grande turkeys are usually found at lower elevations. River bottoms dotted with cottonwood trees and areas containing mostly oak and pinyon-juniper trees are some of their favorite spots. Merriam’s turkeys, on the other hand, are typically found in ponderosa pine forests at higher elevations.

Those planning to hunt are asked to try to get out and scout a few days before beginning their hunt.

Becoming familiar with the area and locating where the turkeys are is key to a successful hunt.

Hunters are asked to spend time observing the turkeys’ daily patterns so that during the hunt, they can set up in an area where the birds will be active.

Typically, more turkeys are harvested between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. than during any other time of day.

“Turkeys are often found on private property, so be aware of the land ownership in the area you’re hunting and remember that you must get written permission from the landowner before you can hunt on their property,” says Talley. “Also, calls and decoys can greatly increase your success, so take time to practice with those beforehand. And lastly, turkeys have incredible eyesight so be sure to wear good camo and sit very still.”

How do you buy a turkey permit?

Hunters may buy a permit for the statewide general season anytime between now and when the hunt ends on May 31.

General-season permits are available on the DWR website or at a variety of license agent locations and DWR offices.