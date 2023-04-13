SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Floods have arrived across northern Utah after warmer weather began melting the historic snowpack. Places like Ogden, Kaysville, and Salt Lake City have been fighting floodwaters after Tuesday reached 83 degrees on the Wasatch Front.

So with more warm weather and potential flooding on the horizon, what are some essential items to put into a flood emergency kit so you’re prepared should disaster unfortunately strike?

The American Red Cross has a “Be Ready” list of essentials to keep on hand for an emergency kit in the event of a flood.

Some of the key items include things such as at least three gallons of water and a three-day supply of food per person in your family. Other essential items include flashlights, batteries, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a first aid kit, a multi-purpose tool, cell phone chargers, blankets, extra clothing, and rain gear.

The Red Cross suggests putting extra cash, maps, a camera, and an extra set of house and car keys in your emergency kit as well just in case.

The American Red Cross said it’s important to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and to have an evacuation plan to get to higher ground where it is safer from flood water. Stay aware of weather alerts for possible flood warnings and in what areas. The Red Cross also said to stay away from flood waters and to turn around and go the other way if you come upon a flooded road.

Part of the evacuation plan should include what to do after a flooding event as well, such as returning home only when the officials have declared that it is safe to do so. If your home was damaged in the floods, Red Cross said to be carefully reentering the home as supports could have been damaged as well.

Keeping flood safety in mind is an important part of an emergency plan, including staying away from puddles near downed power lines, staying away from floodwater and fast-moving streams, and wearing protective clothing when cleaning up after a flood.

Staying ready can make evacuating at a moment’s notice easier on the family and make it easier to stay safe during and after a flood.

More information and resources for flooding can be found on the American Red Cross website as well as the website for the Utah Division of Emergency Management.