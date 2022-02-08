This is the most googled NFL question in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A new report from Google Search trends by state shows that Utah ranks #5 in Super Bowl searches.

The Super Bowl brings millions of viewers every year, and while some are die-hard fans, others are in it for the halftime show, snacks, and commercials.

The most googled NFL question in Utah is, “what does wide receiver do in football,” which may reflect a large portion of the community that is more excited for the snacks and commercials than the game itself.

In terms of excitement for the event, Utah ranks #5 for questions about what time the Super Bowl was and what channel it was going to be on.

According to data from mibets.com, 62% of people will watch from home, 24% will go to a party, 9% will host a party, and only 5% will watch from a bar/restaurant.

More of the data shows that 12% of people only watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, 40% believe the halftime show is too long, 48% think the event should be moved to Saturday, and 14% will call in sick the day after.

Super Bowl LVI will be airing at 4:30 p.m. MT on NBC.