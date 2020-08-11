What does back-to-school shopping look like during a pandemic?

Utah (ABC4 News) — Does your back-to-school checklist look different this year?

The coronavirus pandemic has made preparing for back to school in 2020 a challenge. With the uncertainty of back-to-school plans for Utah students, many items on the back-to-school checklist have been reprioritized, postponed, or avoided.

A survey by WalletHub, conducted in efforts to gauge people’s feelings about back-to-school shopping and finances during the pandemic concluded that 71% of parents feel COVID-19 has changed their overall attitude toward back-to-school spending.

Families are facing COVID-19 health concerns along with the financial burden of their children returning to school or purchasing the material to teach them at home. A 2019 study found 41% of parents planned to spend up to $500 per child on back-to-school gear.

Nearly 4 in 5 parents said they planned to spend the same or less on back-to-school shopping compared to 2019.

Graphic Courtesy: WalletHub

School districts throughout the state are offering in-person, remote, and online learning options. More and more Utah parents are making the choice to homeschool their children. Some say the costs are higher but feel it the safest way to educate their children during this unique time.

All 41 Utah school districts were asked by Gov. Herbert to have school safety plans in place by August 1, 2020. ABC4 News has compiled a list of all 41 school districts and their current fall 2020 safety plans.