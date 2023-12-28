SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s been a quiet year for snow in Utah, meaning snow plow drivers are taking the season off to relax after a busy 2022 season, right? Not so much.

So, what do snow plow drivers do when there isn’t any snow on the roads to plow?

“Right now, people aren’t seeing the snowfall but there is no lack of opportunities for our plow operators to get out there and work,” said UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw.

With the Utah Department of Transportation, snow plow operators work as part of the department’s maintenance crew. While not every maintenance worker is trained to drive plows, every plow driver is a maintenance worker who works other jobs when the snow isn’t falling.

UDOT posted a video on social media showing the variety of jobs snow plow operators do when it isn’t snowing. These jobs range from clearing debris from the highways, fixing potholes, cleaning and repairing road signs, and checking on road drainage systems to help prevent flooding.

“It’s just a whole range of activities that they do and they are among the busiest workers here at UDOT,” said Shaw. “Most of them are on call, so if there is an incident or snow that does happen to fall and it’s overnight, they get woken up and they have to go out and plow at a moment’s notice. So, they are very valuable members at UDOT.”

By now, it’s a well-known fact that 2022 was a record-breaking year for snow in Utah. Shaw said all the snow made for an exhausting season, not just for the department’s equipment, but for the people on staff as well. He explained that UDOT maintenance crews put in a lot of overtime hours to keep the roads cleared and repaired.

“It seemed like it would snow every couple of days and they were either plowing or out fixing potholes. Because we have to have the roads cleared and we have to have some dry weather to do some pothole repair,” said Shaw. “So they’re plowing or they’re waiting for a window when there is some weather where they can go out and fix potholes.”

Shaw said it’s nice for the UDOT crews to have a little bit of a break after the insanity of 2022.

“They are still out there doing work and they’re still working hard, but it’s nice they can kind of have a reprieve from all the snow that we saw last year,” said Shaw.

UDOT still expects there to be snow to plow at some point before the 2023 winter season comes to an end. Weather will always be a big variable for how much work maintenance crews have on their plate but in the meantime, they’ll be cruising state routes, repaving, and providing surface area treatments on Utah roads.