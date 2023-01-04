Google is giving users a new option for removing their personal information from search results. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What do blueberry compote and Pallas’s cats have in common? They were both among the Salt Lake City area’s most searched for topics on Google in 2022, according to Google Trends.

Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community’s interests in 2022.

According to the Google Trend data, Salt Lake City was mainly food focused. The top two “near me” searches for the Salt Lake City area consisted of hungry Utahns looking for roast beef sandwiches and chicken sandwiches.

In fact, The Salt Lake City area is one of two areas that had roast beef sandwiches as a top trending search, with the other being Denver, Colorado. The other side of the Rockies have nothing on Salt Lake’s love for roast beef though, as the SLC area searched for roast beef sandwiches the most, at least according to Google Trends.

Speaking of food, blueberry compote was reportedly Salt Lake City’s most searched-for recipe. What is blueberry compote? Great question. It’s basically a traditional cranberry sauce but with blueberries instead. Made of blueberries, water, sugar, and some lemon juice, blueberry compote is a nice sweet topping for ice cream, yogurt, toast, or anything your heart desires.

Of course, food wasn’t the only thing the Salt Lake area used Google for in 2022. Salt Lakers also searched for Pallas Cat, also known as the manul cat. These small wild cats are adorably expressive, with short legs, dense grey fur, and round pupils as opposed to the usual vertical line pupils of most small cats.

Google Trends also revealed Utahns love country music, as it was the most searched-for music genre in the Salt Lake area.

Other notable searches trending in Salt Lake City through 2022 include at home covid tests, lasik surgery, gas prices, pilates, movie showtimes, and dog washes.