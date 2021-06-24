What cities in Utah are most vulnerable to wildfires? Here’s a breakdown

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – This city in Utah County, with more than 30,000 residents, ranks near the top for wildfire risk in populated areas statewide.

According to a U.S. Forest Service map, Eagle Mountain ranks in the 96th percentile in Utah for wildfire risk to homes.

One year ago today, Jean and Jerry Hatch watched a brush fire creep toward their home — and the memories are still vivid.

“I saw the fire and smoke out on this hillside,” said Jean Hatch.

“It was a little terrifying, to be honest,” added Hatch.

The spark, from a worker at a neighbor’s construction site, started the brush fire, and the wind fueled the flames.

“It went fast,” said Jerry Hatch.

“The wind was kind of blowing it and fueling it with the air. It didn’t take much. And fireworks would do the same thing,” he added.

Thursday marks the first day for legal fireworks sales in Utah, although a number of cities have issued bans or restrictions.

Eagle Mountain has opted to ban fireworks this summer.

Utah’s drought conditions, as a state, are also reflected on the Forest Service’s interactive map:

“Populated areas in Utah have, on average, greater risk than 98% of states in the U.S.,” reads the map’s title.