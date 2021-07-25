What are the chances Whataburger or White Castle are coming to Utah?

An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While there are dozens of restaurants and retailers in Utah, there are some who have not yet expanded into the Beehive State.

This included some ideas based on conversations with the ABC4.com digital team, like Panera Bread and Pizza Ranch.

But then we asked you about some businesses you wish would come to Utah. You can see the responses we received on this post below:

Among the most recommended places was Jack in the Box. The American fast-food restaurant, headquartered in San Diego, already has three locations in southern Utah – St. George, Washington, and Cedar City.

We spoke with Jack in the Box about their future in the Beehive State. If you live in the northern part of Utah and wish you were closer to a Jack in the Box, you may want to see what they had to say.

Other frequently mentioned restaurants were two chains known for their burgers – White Castle and Whataburger.

White Castle, which got its start in 1921 by selling square hamburgers, later dubbed Sliders, has over 370 locations across the country.

If you live in Utah, your nearest White Castle is Phoenix. And for the foreseeable future, it appears that will remain Utah’s nearest location.

When asked if White Castle had any plans to come to the Beehive State, Jamie Richardson, a vice president with the company, provided this statement:

“We are honored that the citizens of Salt Lake City are craving a White Castle restaurant. We don’t have current plans to open in Utah, but as a family-owned business celebrating our 100th birthday, we’ve learned you should never say never. For those eager for the taste of White Castle today, you can check us out in your local grocer freezer aisles. By following the re-heating instructions on our new package, you’ll be as close to the drive-thru as possible. If you add a pickle, you’ll get you even closer. “

To find your nearest grocer with White Castle products, visit White Castle’s website.

If you are left heartbroken after reading that, be careful as you read on.

Whataburger, the Texas-based burger chain, had a similar response. For Utahns, the nearest locations are either southern Arizona or Albuquerque, New Mexico.

When asked about the possibility of expanding into Utah, Whataburger Corporate Communications shared the following statement with ABC4:

“We absolutely love hearing that we have so many fans in Utah. We’re not pursuing any new locations in the Beehive State at the moment, but we’ll be sure to let you know if that changes. In the meantime, we’re proud to satisfy 24/7 Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit cravings and more at our more than 850 locations across 10 states and growing. For those who can’t wait to get their Whataburger fix, our Signature Sauces, grocery products and popular retail items are available for purchase on www.whataburger.com. We hope our fans in Utah will think of us the next time they’re road-tripping through one of our markets or shopping online.”

Unfortunately Utahns, it looks like we will not see any White Castle or Whataburger restaurants in the near future.

Have no fear, there are still great places to grab a burger in Utah, like Proper Burger in Salt Lake City or Sherald’s Frosty Freeze in Price. Here’s a look at some of the most popular burger joints in Utah.