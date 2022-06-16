TOOELE COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is filled with lakes and dried up lakes as well. The Bonneville Salt Flats is one of the most unique ones.

The Bonneville Salt Flats were formed when Lake Bonneville dried up. The lake spanned over 30,000 acres, filling much of the Great Basin. The salt flats are about 12 miles long and 5 miles wide with total area coverage of just over 46 square miles. It eventually shrank below its outlet and so its water became salty.

It is located along I-80 west of the Great Salt Lake, in western Utah near the Nevada border.

The famous Bonneville Speedway is located in the western portion of the flats, near Wendover. You can drive your car here if it’s not flooded or muddy.

You are not allowed to camp over night on the salt flats.

For information on the Bonneville Salt Flats visit the Bureau of Land management website.