What are mirabilite mounds?

UTAH (ABC4) – You probably have heard by now that there are mirabilite mounds on the Great Salt Lake all over social media but what are they made of and why are they here?

Mirabilite is a type of salt that is commonly found in solution in salty bodies of water throughout the world. For the Great Salt Lake, the salt is found just beneath the surface and brought up to the surface.

“As a spring comes through the mirabilite layer, that’s 30 inches below the subsurface of the beach, it partially dissolves it and will actually reprecipitate it as it reaches the surface,” says Angelic Anderson, a Park Ranger with the Great Salt Lake Park.

These springs then form mounds as it continues to flow and cool down thanks to the cold winter air.

We have seen mirabilite formation before but it has been the slushy salt that would form near the beaches. But now with the very low lake levels mounds have been able to take shape.

“What happens is that groundwater is discharging at the surface and you start crystalizing mirabilite and because there is a constant steady stream of flow from the groundwater it creates these microterracettes or rimstones and dams,” says Elliot Jagniecki, a Senior Geologist with the Utah Geological Survey.

Creating the beautiful sights we see with these salt formations.

But as the dry weather continues to stick around, the very same process that creates the mounds will also close up the springs.

“What happens is the mounds over time they build up so much crystallization that it actually plugs the groundwater seep, or the hole, and it gets plugged and then you don’t have any flow,” explains Jagniecki.

This cuts off the water supply to the salt letting them dry even more and then erode thanks to the wind.

The Great Salt Lake State Park is hosting another tour day in February to see the mounds and may add more dates depending on how long they can stick around.