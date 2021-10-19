Wet weather and roads spark reminder of winter driving conditions in Utah

(ABC4) – A soaked and soggy morning leads to a wild commute for drivers along portions of Northern Utah. It’s the second time in the last 7 days Utah is experiencing October snow, as ABC4’s pinpoint weather team reports Park City received 1 to 3 inches of powder early Tuesday morning.

The wet conditions caused a number of incidents on Utah’s roads prompting a response from the Utah Highway Patrol. Sergeant Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol says troopers responded to at least 30 incidents throughout the morning along Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

“What we need to do is slow our speed and increase our following distance that will help avoid most crashes,” explains Roden.

Something we tend to hear time and time again is to slow down on Utah roads, but decreasing speed only plays a part of the role in preventing accidents.

Roden explains that in some cases a lack of preparation for the day’s commute may attribute to highway incidents.

“Drivers aren’t cleaning off their windows, they’ll have a car full of snow and only clear a small hole to see from,” Roden says. “That’s just not acceptable for driving.”

Last week, Utah Highway Patrol reported that one of their troopers had a close call when a vehicle swerved into the center lane and nearly struck the trooper due to an obstructed view from overnight window frost.