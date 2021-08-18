Wet roads leading to slow traffic across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wet roads appear to be slowing down traffic throughout Salt Lake County and into Utah County Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting slow traffic along Mountain View Corridor and I-15 between Davis and Utah counties.

Rain began Tuesday night and has carried into Wednesday morning. As of 8 a.m., there is one crash on I-215 southbound at milepost 23 near I-80 that is causing delays with the two right lanes and the 700 N on-ramp closed.

There are no crashes along Mountain View Corridor but UDOT is reporting slow traffic from Herriman, through Daybreak, and into West Valley City, especially in the northbound lanes.

Along I-15, UDOT is reporting slow-moving traffic, specifically on the northbound side, from the Point of the Mountain to I-80. Major slowdowns are seen near Draper, Midvale, and south of North Salt Lake.

ABC4.com will continue to provide updates as rain and storms continue to move through Utah.