SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Starting in Fall 2023, Westminster College in Salt Lake City will change its name and will be known as Westminster University.

Announced by Westminster’s Board of Trustees, the change in name comes after a unanimous vote to reflect the institutions continuous growth

“Becoming Westminster University honors our past while showcasing our strengths and trajectory as a small, comprehensive institution, one that offers students boundless opportunities with a network of support,” said Dr. Bethami A. Dobkin, Westminster’s president. “We will always be a place where students forge close connections with some of the best faculty in the country, and where a liberal arts foundation encourages thinking broadly, critically, collaboratively, and in ways that solve complex problems, building leadership and career confidence.”

Westminster began as the Salt Lake Collegiate Institute in 1875 and has since held various names over its nearly 150-year history. In 1949, Westminster became a four-year liberal arts institution, offering baccalaureate degrees in the arts and sciences. The first graduate programs began in 1988 and the first doctoral degree program began in 2019.

Westminster currently offers more than 50 undergraduate programs, eleven areas of graduate studies and two doctoral degrees with more planned to launch soon. With the continuing growth of academic offerings, Westminster says the name change from College to University reflects the comprehensive university Westminster has grown to be.

The school says becoming Westminster University will take planning and coordination over the comings months, but the private university will have a formal launch of the name in Fall 2023.