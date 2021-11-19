West Valley student in custody after bringing gun on campus

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A student has been taken into custody after bringing a gun onto school campus Friday morning.

The incident occurred at Valley Junior High School in West Valley City. Granite Police say the student brought his father’s handgun to school in his backpack and showed it to a few students. Granite School District officials say the students immediately reported the student to the school administration.

Authorities say no threats were made against students and no lockdown protocol was in place as the student was taken in custody by police before the weapon was found.

The student has been removed from campus is facing both criminal and administrative action.

“Your child’s safety is our primary concern and we are grateful to the students who reported this and for the prompt response by the administration and Granite Police that resolved this issue so quickly,” school officials say. “Thank you for your patience and support as we work to keep our students and staff safe.”

