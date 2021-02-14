West Valley Police celebrates Valentine’s Day

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley Police Department is celebrating Valentine’s Day and they would love to give your ex-valentine the gift of their dreams.

On February 14, officers are willing to treat any of your ex-valentines (with warrants) to a special-all-exclusive gift.

“Have an ex-valentine that has warrants? We have a special gift you can give them,” writes the West Valley Police Department. “Just give us a call with their location & we’ll take care of the rest…Special comes with: free transportation, secure accommodations, free dinner, and very special bracelets.”

If you have an ex-valentine with warrants and would love to treat them to a Valentine’s Day treat, the West Valley Police Department can be contacted at (801) 840-4000.