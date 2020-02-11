West Valley officer delivers baby in the middle of the road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One West Valley City police officer didn’t know he would be delivering a baby at work Tuesday.

WVCPD said Officer Dean was driving along 3100 South when a car in front of him stopped suddenly. The driver jumped out and waved the officer down.

Officer Dean says he soon found out that the man’s pregnant wife was in labor and the baby wasn’t going to wait to be born in a hospital.

Officer Dean is said to have quickly grabbed some gloves and right there in the middle of 3100 South helped deliver a brand new baby girl.

Shortly after, police say the West Vally City Fire Department showed up to the scene and transported the new baby and her mother safely to the hospital.

Officer Dean is a four-year veteran on the West Valley Police Department who says he has kids of his own but this was a first. He added that he usually leaves catching babies to the doctors.

