Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

West Valley officer delivers baby in the middle of the road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: West Valley Police Department

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One West Valley City police officer didn’t know he would be delivering a baby at work Tuesday.

WVCPD said Officer Dean was driving along 3100 South when a car in front of him stopped suddenly. The driver jumped out and waved the officer down.

Officer Dean says he soon found out that the man’s pregnant wife was in labor and the baby wasn’t going to wait to be born in a hospital.

Officer Dean is said to have quickly grabbed some gloves and right there in the middle of 3100 South helped deliver a brand new baby girl.

Shortly after, police say the West Vally City Fire Department showed up to the scene and transported the new baby and her mother safely to the hospital.

Officer Dean is a four-year veteran on the West Valley Police Department who says he has kids of his own but this was a first. He added that he usually leaves catching babies to the doctors.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

Officials answer questions about reintegration of rival gangs in Utah prisons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials answer questions about reintegration of rival gangs in Utah prisons"

Humane Society: Animal Control isn’t a dog catcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society: Animal Control isn’t a dog catcher"

Midday Romance in the Outfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midday Romance in the Outfield"

Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China"

Resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as 'fake news' up for vote Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as 'fake news' up for vote Tuesday"
More Video News

Don't Miss