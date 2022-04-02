WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – 59-year-old Glen Hogue has been convicted of murder after a jury found that “imperfect self-defense” did not apply to his case.

The West Valley City man killed 60-year-old Troy Frampton in March of 2021 after the two had done some drinking together in a motorhome parked at W. Claybourne Ave.

Hogue told police he and Frampton got into a fight, and alleged that Frampton attacked him, causing him to fire a gun in self-defense.

Frampton was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Hogue told investigators that Frampton went to show him he had a gun, which Hogue alleged that he took from Frampton, claiming that when Frampton tried to get the gun back, it “went off accidentally into the floor.”

Hogue reported that during the fight, the gun went off twice, striking Frampton.

The guilty verdict came Friday evening,