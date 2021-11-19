West Valley man convicted after being found with 25k images of child porn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail and probation after being charged for child pornography.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Billy Richard Trujillo of West Valley City.

Trujillo was arrested on 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities discovered nearly 25,000 illicit images of children stored on his personal electronic devices. The arrest was made back in May 2020.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received two separate cyber tip reports on February 20, 2020, with reports of Trujillo uploading files of suspected child pornography. After executing a search warrant of his apartment, authorities were able to confirm the possesion of illicit materials.

Trujillo has been convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a second-degree felony. He will serve 364 days in jail, 48 months on probation, and pay a restitution amount totaling $8,000 to two separate parties.