WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been diagnosed with autism – lived together in a group home under the care of caretakers. Police spoke with one of the caretakers who reported that Evan was upset with his roommate and stated he was “going to kill” them.

According to police, the caretaker chased after Evan as he charged toward the victim in the front doorway with the knife, stabbing the victim in the back. Police obtained the knife and say they confirmed with witnesses that it was the weapon used in the assault. In a report, police say they found blood on a blanket located in the victim’s room as well as blood splatter above the front door and on a towel that was used.

The victim was admitted to the University of Utah hospital’s trauma unit with two puncture wounds at the top of his back just below the back, a contusion on the left lower lobe of his lung, and was diagnosed with a collapsed lung.