WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley residents will be joining 19 other cities throughout Salt Lake, Davis, and Summit Counties in a curbside glass recycling program in partnership with Momentum Recycling.

Momentum will be offering curbside recycling for residents of West Valley on a voluntary basis. The service does have a cost and residents interested can sign up on the Momentum website. The cost is $8 per month with a one-time $25 activation fee.

All sizes and colors of glass are accepted, and residents do not need to clean the glass before placing it in their bins. Glass will be picked up on a monthly schedule and participants can even sign up for text and email reminders.

“We’re excited to begin offering this program to the residents of West Valley,” said John Lair, President & CEO of Momentum Recycling. “We hope to provide a recycling solution that moves the West Valley community toward zero waste.”

Collection Sorting Cullet

There will still be glass recycling bins available in West Valley for a free drop-off option at Centennial Park and the Decker Lake Park and Ride.

Momentum is the exclusive glass recycler in Salt Lake City currently. The glass is collected and taken to Momentum facilities where it is sorted, broken up, and sorted again into non-glass pieces and glass pieces. The glass pieces are then cleaned through a heating process, sized, and then pulverized. The pulverized pieces are sized again, and each size is used for different markets. The final product is called cullet and can range in size from pebbles to powder.

Cullet is used in glass container and fiberglass manufacturing, as a sandblasting medium, filtration medium for pools, and as a filler in paint and plastics just to name a few.

According to Momentum, In terms of weight, glass makes up approximately 5% of the waste in our landfills. Freeing up that space extends the life of the landfill, keeping disposal costs down for all. In addition, recycling glass is great for our local economy, creating dozens of jobs.

If your city is not currently partnered to recycle glass, you can reach out to your city officials as well as fill out interest forms on the Momentum website.