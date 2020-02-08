West Valley homeowner recounts waking up to alleged shooter in shower

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A West Valley City homeowner says he found a man sleeping inside his shower Friday morning and by the time police arrived, the man was dead.

Friday evening, West Valley City police identified the man as 40-year-old Jeremy Reed Harris – who they say is also the suspect involved in a domestic shooting at another West Valley home.

Darren Wood lives in a home on Hawkeye Circle with his adult son in the basement of the home, and his niece and her family, upstairs.

Early Friday morning, Darren Wood said he was sleeping when he heard someone come in through the door.

“Roughly about 6:30 this morning, I just heard somebody come in my house and I thought it was my son,” Wood said. “I got a flash in the face of a flashlight and I didn’t think anything of it.”

When he woke up to shower 30 minutes later, he said that’s when he found the man sleeping in his shower.

“He had a shotgun strapped to his shoulder with a bunch of shotgun shells and so it was kinda alarming,” Wood said.

Wood said the families left the home and West Valley City police were called.

“The suspect in this case came to the home here, on Deann Drive, shot both his ex-wife and her current boyfriend, killing the boyfriend,” said Roxeanne Vainukau, West Valley City police PIO. “Then left this location, went to another home with no connection to them whatsoever.”

West Valley City police say the victim killed during the domestic shooting is 40-year-old Nathan Edgar Brower.

At the time of the domestic shooting, Vainukau said a protective order was in place against Harris.

She also said the female victim and Harris’ five-and-ten-year-old children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Vainukau said the female victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

