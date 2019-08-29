Newsfore Opt-In Form

West Valley fire destroys two homes displacing five

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Five people were displaced after a large fire in West Valley City Wednesday.

West Valley City Fire Department crews were dispatched to 1531 West 2830 South around 5:15 p.m.

Fire officials said firefighters arrived at the scene to find two homes and several vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

At one point, smoke from the fire was visible from Redwood Road.

UDOT traffic cameras capture smoke from large West Valley City fire Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Officials said the two homes were declared a complete loss, and five people were displaced as a result.

One homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"

Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need"

Shots fired caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shots fired caught on camera"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS