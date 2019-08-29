West Valley fire destroys two homes displacing five

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Five people were displaced after a large fire in West Valley City Wednesday.

West Valley City Fire Department crews were dispatched to 1531 West 2830 South around 5:15 p.m.

Fire officials said firefighters arrived at the scene to find two homes and several vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

At one point, smoke from the fire was visible from Redwood Road.

UDOT traffic cameras capture smoke from large West Valley City fire Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Officials said the two homes were declared a complete loss, and five people were displaced as a result.

One homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

